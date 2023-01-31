Coronavirus: UAE reports 64 Covid-19 cases, 99 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,326

By Web Desk Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 10:03 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 64 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 99 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,326.

The new cases were detected through 22,746 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 31 is 1,049,409 while total recoveries stand at 1,032,735. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,638,806 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

ALSO READ: