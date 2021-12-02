Coronavirus: UAE reports 64 Covid-19 cases, 83 recoveries, 0 deaths

Over 101.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 1:57 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 64 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 83 recoveries and 0 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 248,038 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 2 are 742,173, while total recoveries stand at 737,107. The death toll now stands at 2,148.

UAE health authorities on Wednesday registered the country's first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said it had been detected in an African woman coming from an African country through an Arab nation, without specifying which.

The woman has been isolated and those who had contact with her were also traced and isolated.

With the UAE detecting its first case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has reiterated the importance of vaccination.

It stressed the need for residents to get the vaccine booster shot, which will “ensure immunity and protection” from Covid-related fatalities and severity “especially in light of the emergence of new variants”.

Authorities in the UAE have reduced the time for which Al Hosn status remains green to 14 days instead of 30, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

Effective from December 5, a negative PCR test result will see the AlHosn app status appear green for only 14 days.

17 countries have so far confirmed presence of Omicron variant cases.

A case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant has been found in the greater Paris/Ile-de-France region, reported BFM TV on Thursday, citing the local health authority.

The infected person had recently returned from Nigeria, added BFM TV.