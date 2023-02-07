Coronavirus: UAE reports 63 Covid-19 cases, 82 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,249

Photo: Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 11:40 AM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 63 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 82 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,249.

The new cases were detected through 15,558 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 7 is 1,049,944 while total recoveries stand at 1,033,347. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,784,245 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

ALSO READ: