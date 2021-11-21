Coronavirus: UAE reports 63 Covid-19 cases, 82 recoveries, no deaths

Over 98.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

By Web Desk Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 1:55 PM Last updated: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 2:07 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 63 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 82 recoveries and 0 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 293,964 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 21 are 741,433, while total recoveries stand at 736,163. The death toll now stands at 2,144.

As life in Saudi Arabia starts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and authorities resume the reception of worshippers from various counties to its holy mosques in full capacity, the turnout of citizens and residents to Hajj and Umrah to campaigns to travel to perform the rites is increasing day by day.

The majority of operators have dedicated various programs, trips and packages to suit everyone. According to operators that follow the Saudi Arabia measures to arrange the trips, travellers need to fulfil some conditions or preventive measures.

On the international front, Bangladesh has reported no new deaths from Covid-19 in a day for the first time since April last year.

The country reported the first fatality due to Covid-19 on March 18. It logged zero single-day deaths a number of times in March and April last year, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, four people were being treated in hospital in Rotterdam on Saturday after they were seriously injured when Dutch police fired shots during a violent protest against Covid-19 measures, authorities said.

Crowds of several hundred rioters torched cars, set off fireworks and threw rocks at police during the protests on Friday evening. Police responded with warning shots and water canons.