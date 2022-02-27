Coronavirus: UAE reports 622 Covid-19 cases, 1,665 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 44,597.

By Web Desk Published: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 3:03 PM Last updated: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 3:42 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 622 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,665 recoveries and no deaths.

More than 136.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 44,597.

The new cases were detected through 452,997 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 27 are 879,368 while total recoveries stand at 823,470. The death toll rises to 2,301.

UAE airlines have clarified the rules for tourists travelling to the country as Covid safety protocols were eased.

According to information provided on Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways' website, unvaccinated tourists coming to the UAE capital will have to either take a PCR test 48 hours before the flight from an accredited clinic or present a Covid-19 recovery certificate with a QR code dated within 30 days.

But fully vaccinated tourists are not required to carry a negative PCR test. Plus tourists will have to take a test on arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Children under 16 are exempt from testing.

This announcement comes in the wake of UAE’s National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) easing Covid-19 safety protocols including dropping PCR test requirements for vaccinated residents and making it optional for people to wear masks outdoors.

Meanwhile, life has changed for UAE residents — overnight — and for the better. Khaleej Times saw the welcome change on a balmy Saturday morning at Expo 2020. Instead of the usual message warning entrants to wear masks and stay masked, this time visitors were welcomed with the phrase ‘Hayyakum’. Nothing else.

It was the most telling sign of the easing in Covid restrictions. In line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has updated several of its Covid-19 regulations. While wearing of masks outdoors is optional, it continues to be mandatory in all public indoor venues such as shopping malls, supermarkets, etc.

Many residents told Khaleej Times that the pandemic was nearing its end and commended the UAE authority for it all.

“Finally, we can heave a sigh of relief, said Mariam Khalifa, an Emirati citizen and a social worker. “I feel the pandemic is almost over. With authorities relaxing rules, one can be sure that we are safe without masks in Dubai.”