Coronavirus: UAE reports 62 Covid-19 cases, 81 recoveries, no deaths

Over 103.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 4:17 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 4:23 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 62 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 81 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 103.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 387,672 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 7 are 742,438, while total recoveries stand at 737,481. The death toll now stands at 2,149.

The World Health Organization on Monday advised against using the blood plasma of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 to treat those who are ill, saying current evidence shows it neither improves survival nor reduces the need for ventilators.

Several studies testing convalescent blood plasma have shown no apparent benefit for treating Covid-19 patients who are severely ill. A US-based trial was halted in March after it was found that plasma was unlikely to help mild-to-moderate Covid-19 patients.

As the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating Delta displace it?

Some scientists, poring over data from South Africa and the United Kingdom, suggest Omicron could emerge the victor.

“It’s still early days, but increasingly, data is starting to trickle in, suggesting that Omicron is likely to outcompete Delta in many, if not all, places,” said Dr Jacob Lemieux, who monitors variants for a research collaboration led by Harvard Medical School. “Certainly, it’s potentially alarming.”

Pakistan on Monday announced its decision to ban travel from nine more countries, mostly from Europe, Dawn reported.

The decision came as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reviewed the global Covid-19 situation amid the spread of the new variant Omicron on Monday.

According to a statement from the NCOC, the authority has revised and expanded Category C — a list of countries from which travel is banned, except under certain conditions.