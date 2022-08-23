Coronavirus: UAE reports 612 Covid-19 cases, 591 recoveries, no deaths

Over 182.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 2:03 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 612 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 591 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 19,292.

The new cases were detected through 225,410 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 23 are 1,011,011, while total recoveries stand at 989,378. The death toll now stands at 2,341.

Indian cricket head coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the team’s departure for the 2022 Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

“Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative Covid-19 report,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The rest of the Indian team will arrive in the UAE today.

India will open their Asia Cup campaign with a mouthwatering clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, China on Monday announced plans to issue visas to hundreds of Indian students stranded at home for over two years due to Beijing's strict Covid-19 restrictions, besides various categories of travel permits for Indians including business visas.

"Warmest congrats to #Indian #students! Your patience proves worthwhile. I can really share your excitement & happiness. Welcome back to #China!" Ji Rong, Counsellor, Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China tweeted.

Her tweet cited a detailed announcement by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi announcing the opening of visas for students, businessmen and families of those working in China.

As per the announcement, X1-Visa, will be issued to students who intend to go to China to pursue long-term study for higher academic education, including newly-enrolled students and students who return to China to resume their studies.

Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are reportedly stuck back home due to Covid-19 visa restrictions.

India had submitted a list of several hundred students after China sought the names of those wanting to return immediately to pursue their studies.

Some students from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Russia and several other countries have already arrived on chartered flights in recent weeks.