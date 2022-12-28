Coronavirus: UAE reports 61 Covid-19 cases, 130 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 15,229

By Web Desk Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 3:58 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 3:59 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 61 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 130 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 15,229.

The new cases were detected through 23,668 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 28 are 1,046,776 while total recoveries stand at 1,029,199. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 197,888,076 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

ALSO READ: