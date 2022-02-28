Coronavirus: UAE reports 605 Covid-19 cases, 1,571 recoveries, no deaths

Over 137 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 2:25 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 2:51 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 605 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,571 recoveries and no deaths.

More than 137 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 43,631.

The new cases were detected through 417,532 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 28 are 879,973 while total recoveries stand at 834,041. The death toll stands at 2,301.

The UAE is fast returning to normalcy with almost all the key economic and social sectors reaching close to pre-pandemic levels, helped by the massive campaigns by the authorities to promote the administration of vaccination as well as ensuring strict implementation of restrictions and social distance norms.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the UAE adopted a practical and scientific approach that helped the country to combat the pandemic effectively by implementing smart lockdowns and restrictions at the peak of the pandemic. On the other hand, the aggressive vaccine drive led UAE to rank first in the world. Currently, more than 95 per cent of the country’s population has received two doses and over 100 per cent has received one jab of the vaccine.

Authorities in the UAE recently eased Covid safety rules across the country as daily cases dropped sharply. Mask-wearing has been made optional outdoors, while it is still mandatory in indoor spaces.

Among the rules that were eased were those around close contacts of Covid-positive cases. According to the announcement made by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), close contacts don’t need to quarantine anymore. Close contacts working in “all state sectors” need to conduct a PCR test daily for five days, the NCEMA said.

Here are the latest PCR testing and isolation rules for Covid-positive cases and close contacts.

Meanwhile, Expo 2020 Dubai Covid-19 preventive measures will continue to include the mandatory wearing of masks indoors.

While event organisers do not mandate the wearing of masks at outdoor public areas, guests and staff are encouraged to continue to do so at popular entertainment venues with large attendance.