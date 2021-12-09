Coronavirus: UAE reports 60 Covid-19 cases, 86 recoveries, no deaths

Over 103.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 60 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 86 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 320,857 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 9 are 742,567, while total recoveries stand at 737,656. The death toll now stands at 2,149.

Authorities in Pakistan have detected the first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the South Asian nation, a provincial health ministry official said on Thursday.

The infection was found in an unvaccinated patient being treated at a private hospital in Pakistan's most populous city of Karachi.

Kuwait on Wednesday reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The variant was detected in a European traveller who arrived in Kuwait from an African country where the variant had been detected, KUNA reported, citing the health ministry’s spokesman.

The UAE has made Covid vaccine booster shots available to all residents aged over 18 to “ensure protection from new variants” like Omicron.

Fully vaccinated adults in the UAE are eligible to get Pfizer and Sputnik booster shots six months after their second dose. Boosters help enhance immunity and are known to protect an individual from new Covid strains.

The global spread of the Omicron variant suggests it could have a major impact on the pandemic, and the time to contain it is now, before more patients are hospitalised, World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Governments should urgently reassess their national responses to Covid-19 and accelerate their vaccination programmes to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, said Tedros.