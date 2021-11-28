Coronavirus: UAE reports 60 Covid-19 cases, 79 recoveries, 1 death

Over 100.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

By Web Desk Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 1:56 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 60 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 79 recoveries and 1 death.

Over 100.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 284,985 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 28 are 741,918, while total recoveries stand at 736,778. The death toll now stands at 2,146.

ALSO READ:

The new omicron version of coronavirus results in mild disease, without major syndromes, Angelique Koetzi, president of the South African Medical Association, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"It presents a mild illness with symptoms such as muscle aches and feeling tired for a day or two. So far, we have found that infected people do not have a lack of taste or smell. They may have a mild cough. There are no known symptoms. Some of the infected are currently at home. Treatment is underway," Koetzi said.

The new variant popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.

The UK on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after finding two cases. New cases were confirmed Saturday in Germany and Italy, with Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong also reporting that the variant has been found in travellers.

In the US, Dr Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, said he would not be surprised if the omicron variant was already in the United States, too.

International passengers arriving in Kerala will be subject to strict seven-day quarantine.Samples from those who test Covid-positive will be further tested to determine the variant.