Coronavirus: UAE reports 597 Covid-19 cases, 452 recoveries, no deaths

Over 163.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sun 5 Jun 2022, 3:46 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Jun 2022, 4:38 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 597 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 452 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,537.

The new cases were detected through 231,541 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 5 are 910,935, while total recoveries stand at 894,093. The death toll now stands at 2,305.

YouGov’s latest research shows more than half of UAE and Saudi Arabia residents (56 per cent) strongly or somewhat agree with the statement, ‘remote workouts and events still hold appeal and are here to stay post Covid-19’.

When asked about their most preferred way of exercising, 25 per cent residents in both the countries said they prefer home workouts. The proportion of those who prefer exercising at a gym or indulge in outdoor exercises were lower – at 19 per cent and 16 per cent.

According to the survey, at present, a quarter of UAE and Saudi residents (25 per cent) have a gym membership, and three in ten (31 per cent) are considering taking one, with a higher appetite among adults between 18-24 years.

Meanwhile, Iran’s health minister said Thursday the country has marked its first day after more than two years without a single Covid-19 death, lauding this as a significant milestone for a nation that long had the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Middle East.

The ministry reported 175 new cases over the past day, bringing Iran’s number of confirmed cases during the pandemic to more than 7,230,000. Iran’s officially registered death toll stands at 141,318.

“Iran has experienced the first day without a coronavirus death,” tweeted Health Minister Bahram Einollahi.