Coronavirus: UAE reports 59 Covid-19 cases, 59 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 8:19 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 59 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 59 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,353.

The new cases were detected through 24,602 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 24 is 1,048,837 while total recoveries stand at 1,032,136. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,463,342 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

