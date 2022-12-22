Coronavirus: UAE reports 59 Covid-19 cases, 168 recoveries, no deaths

Over 197.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 59 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 168 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 15,805.
The new cases were detected through 20,165 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on December 22 are 1,046,418 while total recoveries stand at 1,028,265. The death toll is still at 2,348.
Over 197,782,871 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
