Coronavirus: UAE reports 59 Covid-19 cases, 120 recoveries, no deaths

Passengers boarding in transit flights recommended to wear face masks
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 59 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 120 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 14,372.
The new cases were detected through 12,393 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on January 17 are 1,048,218 while total recoveries stand at 1,032,498. The death toll is still at 2,348.
Over 198,306,718 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
ALSO READ:
Passengers boarding in transit flights recommended to wear face masks
Total active cases stand at 14,676
The data was in line with genomes from travellers from China submitted to the global database by other countries
Beijing to stop requiring quarantines for incoming travellers from January 8
Country to toughen border control measures for travellers from China
Total active cases stand at 14,711
The individual would be deported and banned from entering the country for a certain period, according to authorities
All international arrivals in the country are asked to test if they become symptomatic; free tests are provided at the airport