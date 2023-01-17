Coronavirus: UAE reports 59 Covid-19 cases, 120 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,372

Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 6:26 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 59 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 120 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,372.

The new cases were detected through 12,393 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 17 are 1,048,218 while total recoveries stand at 1,032,498. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,306,718 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

