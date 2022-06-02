Coronavirus: UAE reports 575 Covid-19 cases, 449 recoveries, no deaths

Over 162.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 2:03 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 2:17 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 575 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 449 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,230.

The new cases were detected through 242,364 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 2 are 909,222, while total recoveries stand at 892,687. The death toll now stands at 2,305.

The UAE has successfully battled the Covid-19 pandemic, with over 98 per cent eligible residents fully vaccinated against the virus.

Demand for travel has soared as PCR test rules for vaccinated passengers are eased. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines for travellers.

Meanwhile, India's health ministry reported 3,712 new coronavirus infections for the past twenty four hours on Thursday, the highest in nearly a month, driven up by a record number cases recorded in the financial capital, Mumbai.

The city reported 739 cases on Wednesday night, more than double the number it had recorded just two days earlier, 318.

Additionally, an estimated two million people in the UK, which represents around three per cent of the population, have reported experiencing so-called long Covid, official statistics showed Wednesday.

Around 1.4 million of them said they first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 weeks previously, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).