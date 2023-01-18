Coronavirus: UAE reports 57 Covid-19 cases, 89 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,656
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 57 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 89 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 14,340.
The new cases were detected through 22,206 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on January 18 are 1,048,275 while total recoveries stand at 1,031,587. The death toll is still at 2,348.
Over 198,328,924 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
