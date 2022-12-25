Coronavirus: UAE reports 57 Covid-19 cases, 156 recoveries, no deaths

Over 197.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 9:27 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 57 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 156 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 15,463.

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation has commenced random post-arrival testing for International arrivals at Delhi Airport following an advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to new instructions by the government, 2 per cent of all passengers arriving at international airports have to undertake random post-arrival testing at the Delhi Airport from December 24. This is being done to reduce the risk of ingress of the new Covid-19 variant BF.7 in India.

India recorded 201 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The country's active caseload currently stands at 3,397, which accounts for 0.01 per cent of the total cases. The recovery rate currently is at 98.8 per cent. As many as 183 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,41,42,791.

ALSO READ: