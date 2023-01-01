Coronavirus: UAE reports 57 Covid-19 cases, 115 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 7:07 PM Last updated: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 7:09 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 57 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 115 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,944.

The new cases were detected through 17,796 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 1 are 1,047,065 while total recoveries stand at 1,029,773. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 197,968,222 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

