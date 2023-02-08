Coronavirus: UAE reports 56 Covid-19 cases, 72 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,353
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 56 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 72 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 14,233.
The new cases were detected through 26,415 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on February 8 is 1,050,000 while total recoveries stand at 1,033,419. The death toll is still at 2,348.
Over 198,810,660 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
