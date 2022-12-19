Coronavirus: UAE reports 56 Covid-19 cases, 183 recoveries, no deaths

Over 197.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 56 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 183 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 16,154.
The new cases were detected through 17,465 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on December 19 are 1,046,226, while total recoveries stand at 1,027,724. The death toll now stands at 2,348.
Over 197,714,476 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
