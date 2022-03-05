Coronavirus: UAE reports 558 Covid-19 cases, 1,623 recoveries, no deaths

Over 139.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 2:06 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 558 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,623 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 38,470.

The new cases were detected through 418,038 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 5 are 882,477, while total recoveries stand at 841,706. The death toll now stands at 2,301.

As the travel sector opens up with the decline in daily Covid-19 cases and improvement in trust among passengers, demand for travel insurance has been on the rise in the UAE as travellers are more cautious after the tough experiences they had during the pandemic.

Insurance industry executives say that travel insurance cost starts from as low as Dh1 per day and goes up to Dh500, depending on the plan of the passenger. Since these are still uncertain times for travellers, they buy insurance because, firstly, it’s has become mandatory and, secondly, passengers will have peace of mind in case of any eventuality.

“Yes, there is a rise seen in the travel insurance requests from customers. With the Covid-19 cases declining and opening of the airspace, people have started travelling again. Considering the experience travellers had during the Covid-19 pandemic, they are more cautious and aware of the benefits associated with travel insurance plans,” says Julien Audrerie, executive vice president, and head of consumer lines at Oman Insurance.

“While airlines offer travel insurance, a comprehensive cover including Covid-19, accident or a sudden sickness, is what people are looking for,” he said, adding that the cost can be as little as Dh40 and go up to Dh500.

Meanwhile, Dr Farida Al Hosani becomes the first Emirati female to join World Health Organisation’s Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework Advisory Group.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, UAE’s official spokesperson for the health sector has joined the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework (PIP Framework) Advisory Group as a Member for the period 2022-2024.

Dr Hosani is an infectious disease expert and executive director of infectious diseases at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (APHC), the region’s first dedicated Centre protecting the physical, mental and social wellbeing of Abu Dhabi residents by raising public and preventative healthcare awareness.