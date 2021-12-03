Coronavirus: UAE reports 54 Covid-19 cases, 79 recoveries, no deaths

Over 101.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 4:14 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 4:27 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 54 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 79 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 101.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 235,292 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 3 are 742,227, while total recoveries stand at 737,186. The death toll now stands at 2,148.

South African scientists studying the Omicron outbreak believe symptoms are less severe for those reinfected with Covid-19 by the new variant or infected after vaccination, a top scientist said on Thursday.

“So we believe, I think very much so, that the reinfections (of the)... disease will be less severe,” said Anne von Gottberg, microbiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

The United States reported its first case of community transmission of Omicron on Thursday and President Joe Biden prepared to lay out his strategy to fight the coronavirus over the winter as the highly contagious variant spread across the globe.

As the world scrambled to contain the spread of Omicron, health authorities in the northern US state of Minnesota said the infected resident was a fully vaccinated adult male who had recently travelled to New York City.

Also read: