Coronavirus: UAE reports 52 Covid-19 cases, 133 recoveries, no deaths

India flights: Mandatory 72-hour Covid PCR tests to apply to transit passengers of 6 destinations
Post-arrival random testing of 2% of international travellers, irrespective of port of departure, will continue
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 52 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 133 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 14,711.
The new cases were detected through 24,753 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on January 4 are 1,047,209 while total recoveries stand at 1,030,150. The death toll is still at 2,348.
Over 198,023,854 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
