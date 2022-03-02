Coronavirus: UAE reports 519 Covid-19 cases, 1,613 recoveries, no deaths

Over 138.1 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 2:01 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 2:11 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 519 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,613 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 430,493 additional tests.

Total active cases stand at 41,530.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 2 are 880,970 while total recoveries stand at 837,139. The death toll stands at 2,301.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has updated the cost of PCR test conducted in the capital.

To get a PCR test done, residents will now have to pay Dh40 across all medical facilities in the Emirate.

Internationally, the Covid toll has eased significantly across India and even in some of the worst-hit states such as Maharashtra. On Sunday, the state witnessed only two Covid-19 related deaths, the lowest since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. India too has reported the smallest single-day spike in deaths over the past 12 months.

Mumbai saw the first ‘zero Covid deaths day’ in October 2021 and over the past few months the number of such days has been rising. In the last three days of February, it did not see a single Covid-related death.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration has launched a new initiative that will allow Americans to get tested for Covid-19 at a pharmacy and immediately receive free pills if they test positive.

"We're launching the "Test to Treat" initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they're positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot, at no cost," Biden said during his State of the Union speech.