Coronavirus: UAE reports 502 Covid-19 cases, 1,508 recoveries, no deaths

Over 138.6 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

By Web Desk Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 502 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,508 recoveries and no deaths.

More than 138.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 40,524.

The new cases were detected through 386,656 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 3 are 881,472, while total recoveries stand at 838,647. The death toll now stands at 2,301.

ALSO READ:

Eased Covid safety rules for travelling to the UAE will be applicable to residents and tourists arriving in the country via land borders starting March 3.

Earlier, authorities had announced that PCR tests are not mandatory for fully vaccinated travellers or those holding a Covid recovery certificate issued within one month of travel.

Unvaccinated travellers and children aged below 12 must take a PCR test within 48 hours of their journey.

According to Etihad Airways, passengers must produce a Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code.

“To be fully vaccinated … you must have received two doses of the same vaccine, or one dose of Janssen … at least 14 days before departure (28 days before for Janssen),” the website says.

Meanwhile, with daily Covid cases dropping sharply, students are back in schools across the country, with 100 per cent pupils in Dubai back in the classrooms for in-person learning.

Dubai’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on Wednesday announced further ease in restrictions in schools.