Coronavirus: UAE reports 48 Covid-19 cases, 108 recoveries, no deaths

Over 197.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 6:07 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 48 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 108 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,792.

Starting January 8, 2023 (Beijing time), China-bound travellers from the UAE will have to present a negative result from a PCR test taken 48 hours before boarding the flight, the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai said.

“Those with negative test results shall make a health declaration to the China Customs before travelling to China without the need to apply for an HS/HDC QR Code from the Embassy or Consulate General of China in the UAE. Passengers with positive test results shall wait until the result is negative,” the consulate said in a statement on its website.

China, which reported around 4,000 new Covid-19 cases per day, has announced reopening of borders after nearly three years from January 8.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the vaccination of children aged 5-12 years on an urgent basis.

The prime minister, who chaired the meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country, instructed that screening at border points as well as airports be further improved. He also sought a report on a third-party evaluation of the screening process at border points and airports.

He noted that no Covid-related death was reported from across the country in the last 15 weeks and said the whole nation was thankful for the countries which had donated vaccines to Pakistan.

