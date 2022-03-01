Coronavirus: UAE reports 478 Covid-19 cases, 1,485 recoveries, no deaths

Over 137.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 1:54 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 2:04 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 478 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,485 recoveries and no deaths.

More than 137.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 420,289 additional tests.

Total active cases stand at 42,624.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 1 are 880,451 while total recoveries stand at 835,526. The death toll stands at 2,301.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health has updated the cost of PCR tests conducted in the capital.

The reduction in cost comes two days after the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) updated several Covid-19 regulations for residents, government employees and visitors in the city.

According to the update, the Al Hosn Green Pass will not be needed to enter Abu Dhabi from February 28.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office also tweeted that EDE scanners that inspect commuters for Covid-19 symptoms would also be removed from the check points. However, the green pass system will still be needed to gain access to public places in the Emirate.

According to the new guidelines, wearing of face masks in outdoor spaces is now optional, although wearing of face masks in indoor spaces is still required, and physical distancing must still be observed.

Meanwhile, the Covid toll has eased significantly across India and even in some of the worst-hit states such as Maharashtra. India has reported the smallest single-day spike in deaths over the past 12 months.

Mumbai saw the first ‘zero Covid deaths day’ in October 2021 and, over the past few months, the number of such days has been rising. In the last three days of February, it did not see a single Covid-related death.