Coronavirus: UAE reports 47 Covid-19 cases, 134 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 8:16 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 8:17 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 47 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 134 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 15,298.

The new cases were detected through 18,019 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 27 are 1,046,715 while total recoveries stand at 1,029,069. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 197,864,408 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

