The South Pacific nation had just started easing some of the world's toughest pandemic measures.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 452 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 198 recoveries and 2 deaths.
Over 107.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
The new cases were detected through 396,090 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on December 21 are 744,890, while total recoveries stand at 738,983. The death toll now stands at 2,154.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Tuesday issued a circular to all ministries and federal entities, amending some procedures aimed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic at the level of the federal government.
The authority called on federal government employees to take advantage of the free PCR test service provided by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, through the "Shefaa" application or here.
The first global shipment of AstraZeneca’s antibody medicine against Covid-19 arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday, after gaining emergency use authorisation from the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.
Evusheld, the long-acting antibody medication, is designed to prevent severe infection and death amongst immunocompromised patients.
Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday said it has ramped up Covid-19 precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of visitors.
Owing to rising cases, the mega event has temporarily suspended parades and roving entertainers as a short-term precautionary measure.
The Jerusalem East and West Orchestra concert at Expo 2020 scheduled on December 22 has been postponed due to the recent travel restrictions imposed by the Israeli authorities, the Israeli pavilion authorities have confirmed.
As several mainstream holiday destinations have been forced into lockdown due to the spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant, travellers from the UAE are choosing ‘safer destinations’ for their upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays.
Vacationers from UAE are opting to travel to destinations in Eastern Europe and island nations facing limited Covid-19 restrictions.
Dubai-based airline Emirates also announced a fresh flight suspension on Monday.
As per directives from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), all air transport services to Dubai from Kenya will be temporarily suspended for 48 hours starting from December 20 (today).
The victim, aged between 50-60 years old, was unvaccinated.
Mayor urges Washingtonians to get vaccinations and booster shots, and limit their social activities over the holidays
Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, from 42 to 90
The city authorities said there would be a live broadcast spectacular on the BBC instead
Researchers say sperm quality is impaired for months for some people after recovery from Covid-19
Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe and the United States
While Trump has expressed opposition to vaccine mandates, he has long taken credit for the vaccines developed on his watch
