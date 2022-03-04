Coronavirus: UAE reports 447 Covid-19 cases,1,436 recoveries, no deaths

Over 139 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 447 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,436 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 39,535.

The new cases were detected through 370,472 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 4 are 881,919, while total recoveries stand at 840,083. The death toll now stands at 2,301.

Covid safety rules for travelling to the UAE have been eased and will be applicable to residents and tourists arriving in the country via land borders.

Earlier, authorities had announced that PCR tests are not mandatory for fully vaccinated travellers or those holding a Covid recovery certificate issued within one month of travel.

Unvaccinated travellers and children aged below 12 must take a PCR test within 48 hours of their journey.

Meanwhile, Dr Farida Al Hosani becomes the first Emirati female to join World Health Organisation’s Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework Advisory Group.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, UAE’s official spokesperson for the health sector has joined the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework (PIP Framework) Advisory Group as a Member for the period 2022-2024.

Dr Hosani is an infectious disease expert and executive director of infectious diseases at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (APHC), the region’s first dedicated Centre protecting the physical, mental and social wellbeing of Abu Dhabi residents by raising public and preventative healthcare awareness.

APHC said in a press release that members of the advisory group are appointed by the director-general of WHO.