Coronavirus: UAE reports 445 Covid-19 cases, 576 recoveries, no deaths

Over 184.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 1:42 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 2:06 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 445 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 576 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,509.

The new cases were detected through 241,791 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 2 are 1,016,324, while total recoveries stand at 995,474. The death toll now stands at 2,341.

ALSO READ:

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated Covid-19 booster shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, as the government prepares for a fall vaccination campaign that could begin in a few days.

Both vaccines also include the original version of the virus targeted by all the previous Covid shots.

Experts have said that the updated vaccines will be important for older people and those who are immunocompromised but said there is limited data to support the level of protection the government has promised.

"The idea is they want protection against infection to be generated as quickly as possible in the population, but it’s unclear yet how clinically efficacious these vaccines are against BA.5 infection, and if a shorter wait period will impact efficacy because of interference by the prior immunity," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, deaths from Covid-19 contributed to half of the overall decline in life expectancy last year, with drug overdoses and heart disease also major contributors, the data showed.

Covid-19 was associated with more than 460,000 US deaths in 2021, according to CDC statistics.