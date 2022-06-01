Coronavirus: UAE reports 442 Covid-19 cases, 394 recoveries, no deaths

Over 162.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 2:20 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 442 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 394 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,104.

The new cases were detected through 231,962 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 1 are 908,647, while total recoveries stand at 892,238. The death toll now stands at 2,305.

While Covid cases are inching up, doctors say the symptoms seen in new cases are much milder than before.

However, doctors say it is still vital that residents continue being vigilant and follow measures such as maintaining social distancing, practice hygiene and keep wearing masks.

Residents have embraced the new normal as the country eased Covid safety rules and restrictions. Demand for travel has soared as PCR test rules for vaccinated passengers are eased.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines for travellers.

Meanwhile, Shanghai authorities say they will take some major steps Wednesday toward reopening China’s largest city after a two-month Covid-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely bottled up millions of people in their homes.

Full bus and subway service will be restored as will basic rail connections with the rest of China, Vice Mayor Zong Ming said Tuesday at a daily news conference on the city’s outbreak.