Coronavirus: UAE reports 44 Covid-19 cases, 136 recoveries, no deaths

Screening centres to be opened for travellers, says health minister
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 44 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 136 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 14,852.
The new cases were detected through 13,056 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on January 2 are 1,047,109 while total recoveries stand at 1,029,909. The death toll is still at 2,348.
Over 197,981,278 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
China has rejected criticism of its coronavirus data and said it expects future mutations to be potentially more transmissible, but less severe
Such a policy would probably offer a better solution to tracking the virus and slowing its entry into the US as compared to new travel restrictions
According to Prime Minister Han Duck Soo, the Incheon International Airport is the only gateway for any flights from the neighbouring country
According to the Union Health Ministry sources, the next 40 days will be crucial as the country may see a surge of Covid cases in mid-January
On Wednesday, the United States imposed mandatory coronavirus tests on travellers from China
The updated protocol will apply to all passengers two years and older