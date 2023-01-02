Coronavirus: UAE reports 44 Covid-19 cases, 136 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,852

By Web Desk Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 5:03 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 44 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 136 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,852.

The new cases were detected through 13,056 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 2 are 1,047,109 while total recoveries stand at 1,029,909. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 197,981,278 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

