Coronavirus: UAE reports 434 Covid-19 cases, 440 recoveries, no deaths

Over 185.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 434 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 440 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,090.

The new cases were detected through 242,769 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 9 are 1,019,213, while total recoveries stand at 998,781. The death toll now stands at 2,342.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a recommendation to end the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors across the country more than two years after it was imposed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, top officials said Wednesday.

The Philippines and Myanmar are the last countries in Southeast Asia that are still requiring face masks outdoors, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said, adding the change in the country’s masking policy will take effect after Marcos Jr. issues an executive order.

Meanwhile, a United Nations report published on Thursday argues that an unprecedented array of crises — especially Covid-19 — has set human progress back by five years, and has fuelled a global wave of uncertainty.

The UN Development Program (UNDP) announced that for the first time since it was created over 30 years ago, the Human Development Index — a measure of countries' life expectancies, education levels, and standards of living — has declined for two years straight (2020 and 2021).

On the vaccine front, nasal Covid-19 vaccines could help to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control, the World Health Organization said Wednesday after homegrown products were approved in India and China.

The WHO welcomed the new front in the fight against the virus - but also said it wanted to see the data behind the vaccines, to assess whether to aprove them.