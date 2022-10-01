Coronavirus: UAE reports 431 Covid-19 cases, 410 recoveries, no deaths

Over 190.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 11:12 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 431 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 410 recoveries and no deaths.

With Covid restrictions eased and mask-wearing made optional in most public spaces across the country, more residents are expected to enjoy meals outside their homes.

In a poll, more than half of Dubai residents (52 per cent) said they dine out up to three times per week. The respondents also ranked the emirate as the world’s top gastronomy hub, ahead of London and New York.

Meanwhile, face masks are no longer mandatory in public areas across the UAE. These include schools, malls and supermarkets.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) had confirmed that face masks are not required to be worn at private schools, early childhood centres, universities and training institutes in Dubai.

However, they are mandatory on school buses, Khaleej Times has learnt. In an advisory, school transport service operator STS group told parents that face covering is required for school bus students and “our employees until further updates are provided”.

Students also confirmed that their bus supervisors asked them to mask up during the journey to and from school on Wednesday.

