Coronavirus: UAE reports 430 Covid-19 cases, 385 recoveries, no deaths

Over 161.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Sat 28 May 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 430 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 385 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,071.

The new cases were detected through 232,901 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 28 are 907,069, while total recoveries stand at 890,696. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Dr Taher Al Ameri, Official Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), announced that the UAE Government media briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic will be stopped, and will be reinstated only if exceptional developments arise in the country.

Internationally, North Korea's daily fever cases dropped to below 100,000 for the first time, state media said on Saturday, less than three weeks after the country's first acknowledgement of a Covid-19 outbreak.

The isolated country has been in a heated battle against an unprecedented Covid wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown this month, fuelling concerns about lack of vaccines, medical supplies and food shortages.

Meanwhile, Shanghai took further gradual steps on Friday toward lifting its Covid-19 lockdown while Beijing was investigating cases where its strict curbs were affecting other medical treatments as China continues its uneven exit from restrictions.

The financial hub and the capital have been hot spots, with a harsh two-month lockdown to arrest a coronavirus spike in Shanghai and tight movement restrictions to quell a small but stubborn outbreak in Beijing.