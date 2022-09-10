Coronavirus: UAE reports 412 Covid-19 cases, 459 recoveries, no deaths

Over 186.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Sat 10 Sep 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 412 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 459 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,043.

The new cases were detected through 219,442 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 10 are 1,019,625, while total recoveries stand at 999,240. The death toll now stands at 2,341.

China's financial hub Shanghai will extend free regular Covid-19 testing services to October 31 to further consolidate the results of their epidemic prevention efforts, the city government said on Friday.

Citizens are required to take at least one PCR test each week until the end of October, the city government said on its Wechat account.

The city reported no local symptomatic cases and two asymptomatic cases for September 8, government data showed.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a recommendation to end the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors across the country more than two years after it was imposed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, top officials said Wednesday.

The Philippines and Myanmar are the last countries in Southeast Asia that are still requiring face masks outdoors, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said, adding the change in the country’s masking policy will take effect after Marcos Jr. issues an executive order.

A study showed the lifting of the mandatory requirement in other countries has not led to an alarming upsurge in infections when people continue to take precautions, he said.