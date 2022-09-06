Coronavirus: UAE reports 411 Covid-19 cases, 402 recoveries, no deaths

Over 185.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 2:09 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 411 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 402 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,111.

The new cases were detected through 205,400 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 6 are 1,017,954 while total recoveries stand at 997,502. The death toll now stands at 2,341.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorised updated Covid-19 booster shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, as the government prepares for a fall vaccination campaign that could begin in a few days.

Both vaccines also include the original version of the virus targeted by all the previous Covid shots.

The FDA authorised the shots for everyone over age 12 who has had a primary vaccination series and is at least two months out from a previous booster shot, shorter than prior recommended intervals. That marks a shift from the current shots based only on the original virus that are available to people 50 and older or who are immunocompromised.

Meanwhile, health experts in Hong Kong have warned of new clinical features — including hoarseness and inspiratory stridor (a sign of airway obstruction) — among children suffering from Covid-19, during the fifth wave.

The latest development brings concerns for the city, which has reported over 7,000 Covid-19 cases in four consecutive days, as the new school year for primary and secondary schools is set to begin on September 1, local media reports say.

According to China's Global Times, Chuang Shuk-Kwan, director of the Communicable Diseases Division of the Center for Health Protection of the HKSAR Government's Department of Health said that he found some infected children had developed croup, which indicates an inflammation of the larynx, windpipe, and bronchial tubes.

