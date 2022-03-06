Coronavirus: UAE reports 407 Covid-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 37,478

File

By Web Desk Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 407 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,399 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 37,478.

The new cases were detected through 399,776 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 6 are 882,884, while total recoveries stand at 843,105. The death toll now stands at 2,301.

Over 139.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday lifted precautionary and preventive measures related to combating the coronavirus pandemic.

An official source in the Ministry of Interior said measures including social distancing and wearing masks outdoors are no longer mandatory in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia will no longer require travellers to undergo mandatory Covid-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.

As the UAE witnesses decline in the number of daily coronavirus cases – efforts are still on to help people protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Two school students in the UAE have developed a sensor device to help users maintain social distancing in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Yahia Shadi and Omar Eldestawi, Grade 9 students at GEMS Al Khaleej International School, said the device, which can be worn as a belt, buzzes when an individual comes within a 2-meter distance.

Meanwhile, Dr Farida AlHosani becomes the first Emirati female to join World Health Organisation’s Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework Advisory Group

Dr Farida Al Hosani, UAE’s official spokesperson for the health sector has joined the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework (PIP Framework) Advisory Group as a Member for the period 2022-2024.

Dr Hosani is an infectious disease expert and executive director of infectious diseases at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (APHC), the region’s first dedicated Centre protecting the physical, mental and social wellbeing of Abu Dhabi residents by raising public and preventative healthcare awareness.

ALSO READ:

Elsewhere, the Chinese port city of Qingdao reported 88 new coronavirus cases for March 5, all of them of the Omicron variant, fuelling China's highest number of daily locally transmitted cases so far this year.

The Qingdao outbreak was mainly among middle school students in Laixi county, the Qingdao Municipal Health Commission said.