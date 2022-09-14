Coronavirus: UAE reports 402 Covid-19 cases, 394 recoveries, no deaths

Over 187 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 1:43 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 2:00 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 402 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 394 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 17,992.

The new cases were detected through 244,532 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 14 are 1,021,191, while total recoveries stand at 1,000,857. The death toll now stands at 2,342.

ALSO READ:

As the world comes to terms with the Covid-19 pandemic, people are increasingly reporting that they suffer from panic attacks that leave them both physically and mentally exhausted.

Priory Wellbeing Centres Dubai and Abu Dhabi say they have seen a 20 per cent increase in enquiries about treatments for anxiety since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the EU’s medicines watchdog on Monday approved a vaccine specifically targeting the new and contagious types of the Omicron variant amid fears of a new wave of Covid-19 winter infections.

The so-called “bivalent” jab, made by Pfizer/BioNTech, is directed at the highly infectious BA.4 and BA.5 types of the variant and is the first of its kind to be approved within the 27-nation bloc.

“This recommendation will further extend the arsenal of available vaccines to protect people against Covid-19 as the pandemic continues and new waves of infections are anticipated in the cold season,” the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.