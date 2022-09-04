Coronavirus: UAE reports 400 Covid-19 cases, 566 recoveries, no deaths

Over 184.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 2:00 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 2:07 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 400 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 566 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,177.

The new cases were detected through 194,177 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 4 are 1,017,145, while total recoveries stand at 996,627. The death toll now stands at 2,341.

CanSino Biologics Inc's inhaled version of its adenovirus-vectored Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by China's medical products regulator for emergency use as a booster, the company said in a filing on Sunday.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated Covid-19 booster shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, as the government prepares for a fall vaccination campaign that could begin in a few days.

Both vaccines also include the original version of the virus targeted by all the previous Covid shots.

Meanwhile, around 21 million people in the Chinese city of Chengdu effectively went into lockdown on Thursday as authorities raced to snuff out a new Covid-19 outbreak.

China is the last major economy wedded to a zero-Covid policy, stamping out virus flare-ups with snap shutdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines.

Chengdu, in the southwest, became the latest city to announce a shutdown, saying in an official notice that residents must "stay home in principle" from 6pm (1000 GMT) on Thursday to combat a new wave of infections.

ALSO READ: