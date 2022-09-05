Coronavirus: UAE reports 398 Covid-19 cases, 473 recoveries, no deaths

Over 185.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 2:03 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 398 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 473 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,102.

The new cases were detected through 157,857 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 5 are 1,017,543, while total recoveries stand at 997,100. The death toll now stands at 2,341.

Life expectancy in the United States — in 2021 — fell for the second year in a row to its lowest level since 1996, driven by Covid-19 deaths, according to provisional government data published on Wednesday.

The nearly one-year decline from 2020 to 76.1 years marked the largest two-year drop in life expectancy at birth — in close to a century — according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Disparity in life expectancy between men and women also widened last year to the highest in over two decades, with men now expected to live 73.2 years, nearly six years lesser than women.

Meanwhile, around 21 million people in the Chinese city of Chengdu effectively went into lockdown on Thursday as authorities raced to snuff out a new Covid-19 outbreak.

China is the last major economy wedded to a zero-Covid policy, stamping out virus flare-ups with snap shutdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines.

Chengdu, in the southwest, became the latest city to announce a shutdown, saying in an official notice that residents must "stay home in principle" from 6:00 pm (1000 GMT) on Thursday to combat a new wave of infections.

