Coronavirus: UAE reports 398 Covid-19 cases, 451 recoveries, no deaths

Over 185.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 398 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 451 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,096.

The new cases were detected through 226,153 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 8 are 1,018,779, while total recoveries stand at 998,341. The death toll now stands at 2,342.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a recommendation to end the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors across the country more than two years after it was imposed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, top officials said Wednesday.

The Philippines and Myanmar are the last countries in Southeast Asia that are still requiring face masks outdoors, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said, adding the change in the country’s masking policy will take effect after Marcos Jr. issues an executive order.

A study showed the lifting of the mandatory requirement in other countries has not led to an alarming upsurge in infections when people continue to take precautions, he said.

Abalos appealed to people to keep maintaining distance and washing hands and urged the elderly and those afflicted with other illnesses to continue wearing mask outdoors.

Rosario Vergeire, a top health official, said a government body dealing with the pandemic would assess if the compulsory wearing of masks indoors could be lifted toward the end of the year in public areas, which could considerably increase the number of people who would receive their coronavirus booster shots.

The government move came after Mayor Michael Rama of central Cebu City declared the wearing of masks outdoors voluntary in a trial period ending at the end of the year.

Among the hardest hit by coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia, the Philippines imposed one of the longest lockdowns in the world, which caused its worst economic recession in decades and deepened poverty, hunger and unemployment.

A United Nations report published on Thursday argues that an unprecedented array of crises — especially Covid-19 — has set human progress back by five years, and has fuelled a global wave of uncertainty.

The UN Development Program (UNDP) announced that for the first time since it was created over 30 years ago, the Human Development Index — a measure of countries' life expectancies, education levels, and standards of living — has declined for two years straight (2020 and 2021).

"It means we die earlier, we are less well-educated, our incomes are going down," UNDP chief Achim Steiner told AFP in an interview.

"Just under three parameters, you can get a sense of why so many people are beginning to feel desperate, frustrated, worried about the future," he said.

The Human Development Index has steadily risen for decades, but began sliding in 2020 and continued its fall in 2021, erasing the gains of the preceding five years, the paper says.

Titled 'Uncertain times, unsettled lives', the report points to the Covid-19 pandemic as a major driver of the global reversion, but also says that a compounding effect of a number of crises — political, financial and climate-related — have not allowed time for populations to recover.

"We've had disasters before. We've had conflicts before. But the confluence of what we're facing right now is a major setback to human development," said Steiner.

The setback is truly global, impacting more than 90 per cent of countries around the world, according to the study.