Coronavirus: UAE reports 392 Covid-19 cases, 1,329 recoveries, 0 deaths

By Web Desk Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 3:14 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 3:23 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 392 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,329 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 37878.

The new cases were detected through 377,585 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 9 are 883,985, while total recoveries stand at 846,805. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 140.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

Good news for passengers flying to Abu Dhabi. Covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers need not take a test after arriving at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

They can opt to take a test at their own expense. It will cost Dh40 to take the test at the ‘Arrivals’ PCR facility, a spokesperson for Etihad Airlines told Khaleej Times.

Internationally, India reported 3,993 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest since May 2020, ANI quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,055 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 42,406,150.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 can cause the brain to shrink, reduce grey matter in the regions that control emotion and memory, and damage areas that control the sense of smell, an Oxford University study has found.

The scientists said that the effects were even seen in people who had not been hospitalised with Covid, and whether the impact could be partially reversed or if they would persist in the long term needed further investigation.