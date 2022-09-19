Coronavirus: UAE reports 389 Covid-19 cases, 377 recoveries, no deaths

Over 188.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 389 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 377 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,281.

The new cases were detected through 229,513 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 19 are 1,023,349, while total recoveries stand at 1,002,726. The death toll now stands at 2,342.

The World Health Organisation raised the alarm on Saturday about a “second disaster" in the wake of the deadly floods in Pakistan this summer, as doctors and medical workers on the ground race to battle outbreaks of waterborne and other diseases.

The floodwaters started receding this week in the worst-hit provinces but many of the displaced — now living in tents and makeshift camps — increasingly face the threat of gastrointestinal infections, dengue fever and malaria, which are on the rise. The dirty and stagnant waters have become breeding grounds for mosquitos.

The unprecedented monsoon rains since mid-June, which many experts link to climate change, and subsequent flooding have killed 1,545 people across Pakistan, inundated millions of acres of land and affected 33 million people. As many as 552 children have also been killed in the floods.

Meanwhile, India pacer Mohammed Shami tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the T20I series against Australia, starting on Tuesday.

As per the ESPNcricinfo, Shami tested positive for Covid-19 and Umesh Yadav, who was supposed to undergo rehab for a quad injury in Bengaluru, has been brought into the squad and will play his first T20I in almost two years.

The fast bowler tested positive for Covid-19 and was supposed to play for India in the T20I series against Australia, which begins on Tuesday, but he is yet to arrive in Mohali, where the first game is scheduled to take place.