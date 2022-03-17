The total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 386 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,016 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 29,040.
The new cases were detected through 376,447 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on March 17 are 886,684, while total recoveries stand at 855,342. The death toll now stands at 2,302.
Over 143.4 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
Israel is now open to all travellers residing in the UAE. As of March 1, 2022, vaccinated and unvaccinated tourists of all ages are permitted to enter Israel upon presenting a negative PCR test before departure and after arriving in Israel. The Israel Ministry of Tourism made the official announcement at the Expo 2020 Israeli Pavilion on March 15.
The announcement follows a recent agreement between the UAE and Israel extending visa-free entry to all UAE nationals as part of the ongoing strategic partnership between both countries.
Meanwhile, the Indian government has directed officials to maintain a high state of alertness and intensify surveillance across the country.
Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya met top officials in New Delhi on Wednesday and called for intensified surveillance, aggressive genome sequencing and maintaining high alertness across the country, according to a government spokesperson.
Figures showing a global rise in Covid-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem as some countries also report a drop in testing rates.
After more than a month of decline, Covid cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China's Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.
A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its BA.2 sublineage, and the lifting of public health and social measures, the WHO said.
