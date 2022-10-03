Coronavirus: UAE reports 384 Covid-19 cases, 327 recoveries, no deaths

Over 191.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 384 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 327 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,517.

The new cases were detected through 102,872 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 3 are 1,028,717 while total recoveries stand at 1,007,855. The death toll now stands at 2,345.

Abu Dhabi achieved the highest vaccination rate in the world at nearly 100 per cent, the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced.

"Through the vaccination campaign launched by Abu Dhabi, the Emirate was able to achieve the highest vaccination rate worldwide at nearly 100 per cent," the DoH said on Facebook.

According to the DoH, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi successfully managed to navigate and combat the pandemic without going into full lockdown.

This established a balance between ensuring the health and safety of individuals and the stable continuity of businesses and the economy within the emirate.

The UAE was one of the first countries in the world to launch a Covid-19 vaccination campaign. To date, Abu Dhabi is one of the highest cities in the world in vaccination rates globally.

"One of the most beautiful things that came out of the pandemic was the sense of community. People started becoming more considerate of each other," said the DoH.

According to a report issued by the Abu Dhabi Media Office mid-last month, in recognition of its advanced and solid healthcare infrastructure, commitment and leadership, Abu Dhabi was once again recognised as the world's top pandemic-resilient city by Deep Knowledge Analytics (DKA), a London-based DeepTech analytical subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group (DKG).

The report said the recognition reflects the emirate's comprehensive, efficient and timely Covid-19 pandemic response that reinforced Abu Dhabi's healthcare sector as a leading model regionally and internationally.