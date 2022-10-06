Coronavirus: UAE reports 377 Covid-19 cases, 406 recoveries, no deaths

Over 191.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 2:21 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 377 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 406 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,558.

The new cases were detected through 158,562 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 6 are 1,029,803, while total recoveries stand at 1,008,899. The death toll now stands at 2,346.

A Japanese health ministry panel on Wednesday recommended approving Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for children as young as six months old.

Japan in January expanded use of the vaccine to those as young as five years old. Last month, health authorities started dispensing Pfizer and Moderna Inc booster shots that target the Omicron variant of the virus.

The panel also recommended approval of a version of the Pfizer vaccine that protects against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron. Moderna said earlier on Wednesday it was seeking Japanese approval of its own subvariant shot.