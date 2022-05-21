Coronavirus: UAE reports 373 Covid-19 cases, 304 recoveries, no deaths

Over 160 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 1:55 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 373 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 304 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 13,936.

The new cases were detected through 251,841 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 21 are 904,466, while total recoveries stand at 888,228. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Shanghai cautiously pushed ahead on Saturday with plans to restore part of its transport network in a major step towards exiting a weeks-long Covid-19 lockdown, while Beijing kept up its defences in an outbreak that has persisted for a month.

Shanghai’s lockdown since the beginning of April has dealt a heavy economic blow to China’s most populous city, stirred debate over the sustainability of the nation’s zero-Covid policy and stoked fears of future lockdowns and disruptions.

Unlike the financial hub, Beijing has refrained from imposing a city-wide lockdown, reporting dozens of new cases a day, versus tens of thousands in Shanghai at its peak. Still, the curbs and endless mass testing imposed on China’s capital have unsettled its economy and upended the lives of its people.

As Beijing remained in Covid angst, workers in Shanghai were disinfecting subway stations and trains before planned restoration of four metro lines on Sunday.

North Korea on Saturday reported more than 200,000 new patients suffering from fever for a fifth consecutive day, as it fought its first confirmed coronavirus outbreak.

The ongoing Covid wave, declared last week, has fuelled concerns over a lack of vaccines, inadequate medical infrastructure and a potential food crisis in the country of 25 million, which has refused outside help and kept its borders shut.

At least 219,030 people newly showed fever symptoms as of Friday evening, taking the total number of such cases to 2,460,640, the official KCNA news agency reported, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. The death toll rose by one to 66.